Territorial Army recruitment rally concludes at Solmara with record turnout

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Indian Army concluded a 17-day Territorial Army Recruitment Rally at Meghna Stadium, Solmara Military Station, Tezpur in Sonitpur district, on December 1. Conducted from November 15 to December 1, the rally witnessed an exceptional turnout of 7,282 motivated aspirants from Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The enthusiastic participation of youth, including those from remote and high-altitude regions, reflected their strong motivation to serve the nation.

The rally was meticulously organized by the 121 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), The Garhwal Rifles, under the Territorial Army Group Eastern Command. The team displayed exceptional professionalism, coordination, and logistical efficiency. Thousands of candidates were seamlessly managed through multiple testing stages over two continuous weeks, with strict adherence to fairness, transparency, and discipline—hallmarks of the Indian Army ethos. A unique initiative ‘Project Nischay Jeet’ motivational counter offered personalized counselling to candidates who could not qualify in the Physical Fitness Test, encouraging them to prepare better and return stronger besides educating them on similar recruitment rallies in other locations of North Eastern Region.

Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding 4 Corps (Gajraj Corps), visited the recruitment rally on November 29, and he witnessed the transparent, efficient, and youth-centric recruitment processes.

