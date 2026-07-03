Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH) principal, wife quizzed in illegal spa case

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The sensational spa and salon case in Silchar took a dramatic turn on Wednesday night when Dr Bhaskar Gupta, Principal of Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH), along with his wife Sarmistha Gupta, were interrogated by the police for four hours.

Remangko Baruah, DSP, said that Dr Gupta and his wife were interrogated as a part of the investigation. After the interrogation, Dr Gupta and his wife came out from the SSP chamber, covering their faces and refused to interact with the mediapersons.

Police sources said that one of the shops on the third floor of Imperial Mall at Club Road in Silchar, where the spa and salon businesses were running, was owned by Sarmistha Gupta, and she had rented the space to one Rohit Debnath, who has already been arrested.

On June 25, a team of Silchar police conducted raids at two spa-cum-salons in the four-storeyed mall. 27 females and a male were arrested on the charge of running prostitution under the banner of the spas. Rajat Kumar Pal, Additional SP, said that an inter-state sex racket was involved as the females they had arrested were from various parts of Assam and even Nagaland.

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