Silchar Municipal Corporation vote counting begins today amid tight security

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Cachar district administration has completed all preparations for the vote counting of the Silchar Municipal Corporation election scheduled for Tuesday. Counting of ballots will commence at 8 am at the ISTT premises.

The counting process will be conducted across 7 halls with 14 tables set up in each hall. The votes will be counted in four rounds. However, depending on the number of polling stations, the number of counting rounds for certain wards may be reduced—wards with fewer polling centres will wrap up counting in three rounds. Following the conclusion of polling on Saturday, the ballot boxes were secured in the strongroom overnight under strict security in the presence of candidates from all 40 wards.

To ensure smooth operations at the counting centre, each table in every hall will be manned by a Micro Observer, a Counting Assistant, and a Counting Supervisor. Additionally, two Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) will be stationed in each hall. Overall supervision will be handled by Chief Election Officer DDC Rajib Roy and Returning Officer, Cachar District Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta.

According to administrative figures, approximately 700 polling personnel will be engaged in counting votes for Silchar’s first-ever municipal corporation election. Officials stated that counting the ballot papers is expected to stretch into the evening, with the entire process scheduled to conclude by 8:00 pm.

Also Read: Polling Underway for Silchar’s First Municipal Corporation Election