A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A 32-year-old man, identified as Raju Roy, a resident of Third Link Road in Silchar, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl repeatedly by allegedly using intimidation and enticements.

Police detained Roy from the Madhuramukh area on Monday following allegations that he had abused the child, who reportedly referred to him as ‘Baba’ (father). The case has triggered widespread outrage in Silchar, with allegations that the accused misused the trust placed in him by the child and her family.

Meanwhile, two personnel of Rangirkhari police station — Investigating Officer (IO) Ananta Sinha and police personnel Haripada Roy — have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and failure to act promptly after the complaint was lodged. Sources said that police may initiate suo motu action against the suspended personnel.

According to the FIR, the child was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual abuse. The allegations were brought to the police by the survivor’s mother and grandmother, who approached Rangirkhari police station and filed a complaint on November 11.

However, the family alleged that police did not initially respond with the required seriousness and that the child’s medical examination was not conducted immediately. After waiting for around 11 days without visible progress, the family approached Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Partha Pratim Das seeking intervention.

Following the SSP’s intervention, police took swift action, leading to the arrest of Raju Roy and disciplinary action against the personnel accused of negligence.

Sources claimed that Roy had allegedly fled towards Hojai and was apprehended based on a tip-off while returning. Another source, however, claimed that he was hiding within Silchar and was arrested after mounting pressure.