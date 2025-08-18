Silchar police arrest two in Shani Mandir theft and vandalism case

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a swift act, Silchar police arrested two youths for allegedly stealing ornaments from and damaging an idol in a Shani mandir near National Highway road. Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta in a press briefing on Sunday said that the police received information that an incident of theft had occurred in the wee hours of August 16 in a Shani Mandir, near National Highway PP. Some jewellery items were stolen from the temple and the Shanidev idol was also partly damaged. Forensic, fingerprint and technical analysis were conducted at the place of occurrence.

A group of people also tried to block the road and were immediately dispersed by the police. During the course of investigation, the prime accused in the case were arrested. They were identified as Anik Das (27 years) and Pallab Das (26 years). Mahatta further added that during investigation, the police recovered the stolen items, including one gold chain, gold eye of the idol, and two silver bracelets.

