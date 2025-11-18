Silchar to mark Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birth anniversary with 1,000-singer chorus

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Silchar is all set to observe the 53rd birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg with a grand chorus where one thousand singers would sing his iconic song ‘Mayabini’ on November 18. The organizer, ‘Cultural Fraternity of Barak Valley,’ expressed hopes for a gathering of at least 10,000 at the Silchar DSA playground. ‘Voice of India’ fame Debojit Saha and ‘Indian Idol’ fame Maithilee Shome of South Africa would join the grand chorus. Meanwhile, father of Zubeen Garg, Kapil Borthakur, in a written message, wished all success for the programme and lauded the organizers for their sincere attempt to uphold the Assamese culture.

On behalf of the organizers, Rajat Ghose, Surajit Shome, and Soumitra Chowdhury said that Zubeen Garg, the iconic singer who died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore, dedicated his entire life to uphold the spirit of humanity. “It is our moral duty to pay our tribute as well as to uphold the spirit of the great singer in a befitting manner,” they said. After joining the grand chorus, Debojit Saha would perform some of Zubeen’s songs and the programme would end with another grand chorus of the Bengali version of ‘Mayabini.’

