25,000 people to sing Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’ song on November 18

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a remarkable initiative of the BTC Government, 25,000 people will sing Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’ song together on the celebration of his 53rd birth anniversary to be held at Elaisijhar near IT Park in Kokrajhar on November 18. The event is aimed at entering the Asian Book of Record with the ‘Mayabini’ song in Bodo and Assamese.

Meanwhile, a plot of 30 bighas of land on a beautiful landscape near the Gaurang river at Elaisijhar has been allotted for Zubeen’s Park. The Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary will lay the foundation stone of Zubeen’s Park on November 18 where a statue will also be installed. The multi-crore project of Zubeen Park in Kokrajhar will be a centre of attraction where there will be a state-of-the-art auditorium and studio to preserve songs of legendary singers.

A rubber garden in the proposed site for Zubeen Park has already been cleared by BTC authority. As many as 53 Nahar plants would be planted on the occasion of the 53rd birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg by the dignitaries on that day followed by a candlelight tribute to him and mass singing of ‘Mayabini’ by local artistes and public. In the morning, there will be a blood donation camp.

It may be mentioned that singer Zubeen Garg had visited Kokrajhar and other places of the Bodo-belt several times to perform and had deep connection with the people of the region. Most of the hit Bodo albums have songs of Zubeen Garg as he was the only popular singer capable of pronouncing even the difficult Bodo words.

Also Read: Bajali Students’ Union Begins Three-Day Celebration of Zubeen Garg’s Birthday