Silchar: Tripura youth held with Rs 80 lakh gold at Badarpur Railway Station

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a successful raid, Badarpur railway police thwarted a gold smuggling bid as they arrested a youth from Tripura who was travelling in the Deoghar Weekly Express train. Five gold biscuits weighing 584.04 gram were recovered from the possession of the youth who was identified as Abhijit Debnath, a resident of Majlispur in Tripura. The market value of the seized gold biscuits would be around Rs 80 lakh.

Based on reliable input, a team of GRP personnel searched the belongings of Debnath who was travelling by the train. The gold biscuits were kept in specially-made pockets of his luggage. A GRP source indicated that the gold biscuits might have been smuggled from the neighbouring country and Debnath was assigned to deliver the consignment to some other place. Debnath is currently being interrogated on the origin and destination of the consignment.

This is the second such incident in the last couple of months where a gold smuggling attempt was foiled at Badarpur station. Earlier, a resident of Mizoram was apprehended from the Guwahati-Sairang train and a huge quantity of gold biscuits was recovered from his possession.

