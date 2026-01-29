SILCHAR: Gold worth Rs 2.75 crore seized in Badarpur railway station

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a major hunt, Badarpur railway police recovered a huge quantity of smuggled gold worth not less than Rs 2.75 crore from the Sairang-Guwahati train. Railway police team led by its SSP Pranjit Bora arrested one Laringsanga Fanai, a resident of Mizoram, from whose possession 10 gold biscuits weighing 1.650 kg were recovered. Laringsanga along with the seized gold biscuits were handed over to the Customs Department at Sribhumi. Sources said that these gold biscuits, smuggled from Myanmar, were supposed to be delivered in Guwahati. Usually, transactions among inter-state and international black market racketeers are done through gold.

