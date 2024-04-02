Silchar: Voters’ awareness camp for upcoming parliamentary election conducted at Masimpur army camp

SILCHAR: A service voters’ awareness meeting was held at the auditorium of army camp, Masimpur as a part of awareness campaign for parliamentary election. It was organized by the Systematic Voter’s Education & Electoral Participation Cell (SVEEP Cell) of Cachar district administration on Monday.

Three trainers from the district administration election cell participated in the meeting and underscored various benefits to the service voters through a power point presentation.

In the meeting associate professor of Mass Communication Department of Assam University Dr Alfarid Hussain, Associate Professor, Cachar college, Dr. Neetu Debnath, Deputy Director of Nehru Yuba Kendra, Silchar, Mehbub Alam and on behalf Cachar district administration, Lalan Prasad Goala were present.

In the meeting, the instructors spoke at length urging service voters to exercise their rights to vote.

Several awareness programmes have been undertaken under the initiative of SVEEP Cell of Cachar district administration. From April 3, intensive awareness meetings on self help groups and anganwadi activities will be organized in each development block of Cachar district.

In every general election, SVEEP Cell aims to ensure that every citizen participates in the voting process. About 200 hundred army jawans also participated in the awareness meeting.

