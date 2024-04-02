Assam: Bardwisikhla Storm lashes Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: The first wave of Bardwisikhla (storm) lashed some parts of Kokrajhar district, especially in North-western part on Sunday evening. The storm accompanied by thunderbolts and rains caused vast damages to household and other properties under Kachugaon Development Block of Gossaigaon sub division in the district. The villages like Mojathi, Mothambil, Saraibil etc were badly hit by the storm causing damage to household properties, betelnut trees and it also uprooted trees. The tin sheets of many houses were blown away. The tin sheets of No. 626 Mojathi LP School were completely blown away. The storm had damaged tin sheets of many families in the northern part. The strong impact of the 1st storm was also seen in several parts of Chirang district, especially in the northern part.

Also Read: Assam: Darrang Transport department collects over Rs 25 crore revenue in 2023-2024 financial year

Also Watch;