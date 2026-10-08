Silchar Witnesses Massive Turnout for Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Rally Marking PM Modi's 25 Years in Public Service

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SILCHAR: As part of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan launched to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, a massive public rally was organised in Silchar on Wednesday. Hosted by the Cachar District Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Silchar Police Parade Ground, the event generated widespread enthusiasm and participation among attendees.

A major highlight of the event was the Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra. The kalash yatras, which originated from various assembly constituencies across Cachar district, converged at the main venue on the Silchar Police Parade Ground. Following their arrival, a resolution meeting (Sankalp Sabha) was held in the presence of a large gathering of BJP leaders, workers, and supporters.

The programme was attended by prominent leaders, including Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, State Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai, Rajya Sabha MPs Kanad Purkayastha and Sushmita Dev, alongside MLAs Rajdeep Goala, Kishor Nath, and Amiya Kanti Das. Cachar District BJP President Rupam Saha and several other party functionaries were also present.

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