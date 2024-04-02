Silchar: Woman killed in hailstorm

Silchar: The Sunday night hailstorm along with thunder had left a woman dead as her house collapsed during the heavy shower. The incident happened at Rangaghat village in Rajghat area in Dholai. As the thunderstorm picked up in a dangerous note, the husband of the woman shifted their children to a safer place but before she could come out from the thatched hut they were staying, the roof collapsed on her leaving her dead. The name of the woman could not be confirmed. The husband was a day labourer.

The Sunday night hailstorm played havoc for the farmers as the agriculture fields were badly ravaged. Electricity supply was majorly disrupted throughout Barak Valley.

