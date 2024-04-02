Assam: Senior citizen Swarna Baruah passes away in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Swarna Baruah, a pious woman, living at Batsoramukh under Mornoi Bebejiya area under Dhakuakhana subdivision in Lakhimpur district and beloved mother of senior journalist Rajib Baruah, breathed her last on Sunday morning around 7.30 am. She died at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, while undergoing treatment. She was 65. She was born to a cultured family living at Dighalimukh under present district of Majuli and pursued her education in Dhakuakhana. She was a popular exponent of traditional Assamese nuptial song. With this credit, she collected the traditional nuptial songs, which are the resources of the Assamese culture and later published an anthology of the same, titled as ‘Biya Namor Hasoti’. She is survived by her husband, son and daughter along with a host of relatives.

Also Read: District level conclave of Dhubri wings of BJP held at Agrasen Bhawan

Also Watch: