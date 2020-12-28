Silver jubilee of Dhakuakhana Sankardev Shishu Niketan on January 10

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhakuakhana will enter its silver jubilee year on January 10 of the next year. In this connection, a public meeting was organized in the academic institution on Saturday in order to discuss about the celebration of the silver jubilee festival.

The meeting was presided over by the School Management Committee president Joychandra Hazarika. At the outset of the meeting, one minute silence was observed in order to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Akankhya Gogoi, a student of Class X of the school, who passed away on Friday in an accident.

Niketan Management Committee secretary Tolan Dutta explained the objective of the event. Then founder secretary Hiranya Dutta, retired Vice-Principal of Dhakuakhana College, Purnananda Gogoi, journalist Jeetu Dutta, Pradhan Acharya Banamali Sut, former secretary Jitu Chamua and teacher Cheniram Gogoi took part in the meeting which decided to celebrate the silver jubilee year of the school with a year-long programmes.

In the same meeting, Dhakuakhana Sankardev Shishu Niketan Silver Jubilee Festival Celebration Committee was formed with Dr. Girin Gogoi as president and Banamali Sut as secretary. In addition, 19 sub-committees were also constituted. The inaugural function of the year-long programmes of the festival will be held on January 10.