Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam to organized Mime workshop from today

A workshop on mime acting to be organized by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam under noted mime artiste Monirul Haque from December 28 to January 12 at Mime Academy Hedayetpur.

  |  28 Dec 2020 2:02 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

The workshop will be inaugurated by the Director of Cultural Affairs, Jadav Saikia, Ex AIR Director Dinesh Das and others. On January 12, a play named "Voice of Silent" will be staged by Mainul Haque at Rabindra Bhawan with 22 participants from the workshop.

