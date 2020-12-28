Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam to organized Mime workshop from today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A workshop on mime acting to be organized by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam under noted mime artiste Monirul Haque from December 28 to January 12 at Mime Academy Hedayetpur.

The workshop will be inaugurated by the Director of Cultural Affairs, Jadav Saikia, Ex AIR Director Dinesh Das and others. On January 12, a play named "Voice of Silent" will be staged by Mainul Haque at Rabindra Bhawan with 22 participants from the workshop.