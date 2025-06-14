Silver jubilee of Numaligarh Refinery Xahitya Xabha from June 20 with literary and cultural events

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Numaligarh Refinery Branch Xahitya Xabha, which was established on June 21, 2001 and honoured as the Best Branch by Axam Xahitya Xabha, is set to celebrate its Silver Jubilee from June 20 to June 22 with a series of events.

To mark the occasion, the society has planned various competitions, a felicitation programme for students, and cultural performances. On June 21 mornings, aligning with the Silver Jubilee celebration, 25 flags will be hoisted by the society’s patrons and life members, followed by an open session.

The session will be presided over by Dr Kajol Saikia, and notable literary figure Dr Ajit Baruah and Golaghat district’s honorary president Bonti Bora will participate.

As part of the jubilee year celebrations, the branch also plans to publish a commemorative book and organize workshops on short stories, poetry, and Borgeet (traditional Assamese devotional songs), according to the branch Secretary, Pronabjyoti Saikia. The organizers have warmly invited everyone to attend and be a part of the celebration.

