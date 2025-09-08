Singing Through Generations: Assam Government Introduces Music Classes in Honour of Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati: As part of the year long celebrations marking the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Assam govt has introduced a special music education programme in all Aadarsha Vidyalayas across the state. The initiative aims to honour the legacy of the ‘Sudhakantha’ by inspiring students through his music, values, and vision.
Under this programme, music classes will become a regular part of the school curriculum. Students will be taught Assamese folk songs, basic Indian classical music, and selected compositions of Dr Hazarika. The idea is not only to teach students how to sing but also to help them understand the powerful social messages in his songs such as unity, brotherhood, and justice. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, Bhupen Hazarika was more than a singer; he was the voice of the people. Through this initiative, his legacy will become part of every student’s learning journey.
The Department of School Education, in collaboration with cultural experts and musicians, is designing a structured syllabus. Specially trained music teachers will be appointed in each Aadarsha Vidyalaya. The curriculum will include musical theory, performance, and background on Assam’s cultural traditions and Bhupen Hazarika’s life.
Schools will also conduct annual music competitions, cultural festivals, and special events like “Bhupen Hazarika Week” to encourage student participation and creativity. Audio-visual resources, such as documentaries and rare recordings, will be used to make classes more engaging.
Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said, We want students to feel proud of their roots and grow up with the values Bhupen da stood for.
This landmark step is being hailed as a cultural milestone bridging Assam’s glorious past with the future through the universal language of music.
