Singing Through Generations: Assam Government Introduces Music Classes in Honour of Bhupen Hazarika

Under this programme, music classes will become a regular part of the school curriculum. Students will be taught Assamese folk songs, basic Indian classical music, and selected compositions of Dr Hazarika. The idea is not only to teach students how to sing but also to help them understand the powerful social messages in his songs such as unity, brotherhood, and justice. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, Bhupen Hazarika was more than a singer; he was the voice of the people. Through this initiative, his legacy will become part of every student’s learning journey.

The Department of School Education, in collaboration with cultural experts and musicians, is designing a structured syllabus. Specially trained music teachers will be appointed in each Aadarsha Vidyalaya. The curriculum will include musical theory, performance, and background on Assam’s cultural traditions and Bhupen Hazarika’s life.