7,000 Voices Unite in Howly to Sing Bhupen Hazarika’s Iconic Manuhe Manuhor Babe

Howly: Around 7,000 singers gathered in Howly town, Barpeta district, to sing Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless classic Manuhe Manuhor Babe as a tribute to the legendary singer on the eve of his birth centenary.

The mass performance, described by locals as a “musical pilgrimage”, was organised as part of the year-long celebrations for Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary on September 8.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing a video of the event on social media, said: “In Assam’s Howly, 7,000 singers performed the timeless classic Manuhe Manuhor Babe of Bhupen Da as a tribute to his legacy. As we get ready to celebrate #BhupenDaAt100, people across the State are contributing in their own ways.”

Hazarika, known as the “Bard of the Brahmaputra”, used music and lyrics to spread messages of humanity, unity and compassion. His song Manuhe Manuhor Babe, written in Assamese, has long been seen as an anthem of brotherhood.

The Assam government has planned a series of cultural programmes, exhibitions and academic events across the state to mark the centenary year. Schools and colleges are also preparing their own tributes, ranging from art competitions to stage plays.

Bhupen Hazarika, who was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2019, remains one of the most influential cultural icons of the Northeast. The Howly performance, with thousands of voices blending in harmony, stood out as a moving start to the centenary celebrations.