Sipajhar College student secures CM’s Green Fellowship programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In truly inspiring news worth celebrating, Sajid Hussain of Sipajhar College in Darrang district secured a spot in the Chief Minister’s Green Fellowship Programme 2025–2026.

Sajid Hussain, a dedicated student from the Botany Department at Sipajhar College, and son of Kamal Hussain and Mazibun Nessa from Sipajhar, has ranked 13th statewide in a highly competitive selection process managed by the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB). This achievement brings immense pride to his college and Darrang district.

The CM’s Green Fellowship Programme, an initiative under the Government of Assam, emphasizes environmental sustainability. It targets meritorious students from science, engineering, and related fields, offering them practical, research-oriented exposure to green solutions and innovative technologies. Selected fellows—around 55–60 students in recent cycles—receive 2–6 weeks (depending on the batch) of hands-on internship and training at reputed foreign institutions.

For the 2025–2026 cycle, Sajid will undertake his training and academic exposure at the University of Malaya in Malaysia, a top-tier Asian university renowned for its research in environmental sciences and sustainability. This opportunity will allow him to gain valuable insights into sustainable practices, environmental protection strategies, and cutting-edge green technologies—skills he can bring back to contribute to Assam’s environmental efforts.

Dr Satyendra Kumar Sarmah, Principal of Sipajhar College, has warmly congratulated Sajid, calling it a major milestone that highlights the institution’s academic excellence.

Also Read: Sipajhar College, NTF Sign Landmark MoU to Digitise Assam's Rare Literary Heritage