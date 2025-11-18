Sipajhar College, NTF Sign Landmark MoU to Digitise Assam's Rare Literary Heritage

The MoU focuses on the identification and digitisation of invaluable manuscripts, books, and journals created by regional writers so that these resources remain accessible to students, scholars, and the general public. Once digitised, the materials will be integrated into one of Assam's largest emerging digital repositories of literary and cultural heritage.

One of the important features of the initiative is the focus it places on the Darangi Kala-Kristi, the unique cultural, artistic, and literary tradition of the Darrang region. Most of the surviving works that documented this tradition continue to remain scattered, fragile, or even at risk of being irretrievably lost. These texts will now be systematically preserved and digitised under the partnership.