Sivasagar: 1,014 Divyang beneficiaries receive assistive devices at social empowerment camp

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A social empowerment camp for Divyang (Persons with Disabilities) beneficiaries was organized on February 7 at Doullah Bibah Bhawan premises in Sivasagar. The programme was conducted under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The camp was organized by District Social Welfare Department, Sivasagar, in collaboration with Sivasagar district administration, ALIMCO, and IOCL under its CSR initiative. A total of 1,014 beneficiaries from Sivasagar district were provided with various assistive devices during the camp. District Social Welfare Officer Upama Saikia explained the objectives of the programme in her welcome address. The event was attended by Sushma Hazarika, Commissioner of the Department for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Assam, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Bidisha Saikia, all child development project officers of Sivasagar district, and officials and staff of District Social Welfare Office and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

