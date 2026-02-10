Minor LPG pipeline leak promptly repaired at Mothadang in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A minor leakage was detected in an LPG gas pipeline passing over the ONGC Suspension Bridge at Mothadang village in Sivasagar on Monday afternoon. According to reports, at around 1:00 pm, the Gaonburha (village headman) of Mothadang village informed the authorities about the leakage in the pipeline. Acting swiftly on the information, the concerned technical team reached the spot and initiated immediate repair work. The leakage was successfully controlled within a short period, and the pipeline restored after necessary repairs. Officials confirmed that no adverse incident or untoward situation occurred due to the leakage. Authorities have assured that the situation remains under control and there is no cause for concern.

