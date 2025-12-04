Sivasagar admin issues clarification on alleged Electoral Roll discrepancies

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The District Election Officer and District Commissioner, Sivasagar, has issued a formal clarification addressing allegations made by MLA of 96-Sibsagar LAC Akhil Gogoi regarding discrepancies in the constituency’s electoral roll. The remarks, circulated in various media outlets and highlighted in a NorthEast Now video on December 2, prompted the administration to verify the claims.

According to the clarification, the allegations relate to the Final Electoral Roll of Polling Station No. 163 (Executive Engineer Office, Sivasagar Water Resource Department) under 96-Sibsagar LAC, published on January 6, 2025, with reference to the qualifying date January 1, 2025. The roll is publicly available on the Election Commission of India’s voter services portal.

A detailed examination of the voter list confirms that the two families mentioned in the allegation are already listed under two separate house numbers—House No. 12 and House No. 12-Ka. House No. 12 includes 10 electors, including Anwara Begum, wife of Late Jiaur Rahman, and nine others, while House No. 12-Ka includes four electors, namely Gita Devi, wife of Gautam Sahu, and three others.

The District Election Office clarified that Gita Devi and her family were already enrolled under House No. 12-Ka in the Final Electoral Roll 2025 and had not been newly added.

The Circle Officer of Sivasagar, who is also the AERO of 96-Sibsagar LAC, conducted an immediate field verification in the presence of the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of PS-163 on Tuesday. The verification confirmed that both families reside within the polling station area in two separate houses. Geo-tagged photographs have been recorded as evidence.

The administration further informed that, in line with guidelines from the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, and the Election Commission of India (ECI), a thorough verification of households with more than 10 members was conducted between August and October 2025. Any discrepancies identified by BLOs have already been corrected and will be reflected in the Draft Photo Electoral Roll 2026, to be published on December 27, 2025.

Electors have been urged to verify their details during the ongoing house-to-house visits under Special Revision 2026, which will conclude on December 20. Subsequently, electors may review their particulars in the integrated Draft Electoral Roll 2026, with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, starting December 27.

Claims and objections may be filed between December 27, 2025 and January 22, 2026 using Form 6 for new enrolment, Form 7 for objections or deletions, and Form 8 for corrections or shifting. Submissions may be made through BLOs or online via VHA, ECINET, VSP, and other ECI platforms.

