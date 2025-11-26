Assam: Sivasagar administration begins Special Revision of electoral roll

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: To brief political parties on the upcoming Special Revision of the Electoral Roll with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, a meeting was held at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the Sivasagar District Commissioner's Office on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by District Election Officer and District Commissioner Aayush Garg and attended by representatives of registered and recognized political parties in the district.

Additional District Commissioner Meenakshi Parmey and Election Officer Aditi Neog were also present. Officials informed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had already started the door-to-door verification process from November 22, which will continue until December 20. The draft electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 27. Claims and objections can be submitted from December 27 to January 22, while the final electoral roll will be published on February 10.

During the meeting, officials highlighted various aspects of the Special Summary Revision 2026, including the appointment and responsibilities of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and the importance of thorough verification carried out by BLOs.

All eligible citizens were urged to cooperate with BLOs during the verification process and to submit claims or objections within the stipulated time to help ensure an accurate and error-free electoral roll.

Representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Asom Gana Parishad, and other parties were present at the meeting.

