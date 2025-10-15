Sivasagar administration enforces strict water safety norms for hospitality sector

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a move aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring the availability of safe drinking water, the Office of the District Commissioner, Sivasagar, has issued a directive mandating all hotels, restaurants, and similar establishments in the district to conduct regular water quality tests.

According to the order No. SVAR/Hotel/68/2026/183 dated October 8, 2025, establishments providing drinking water to guests and the general public must get their water tested by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) or any laboratory authorized by it.

The directive further stated that water quality tests must be carried out on a monthly basis, and the corresponding test reports should be submitted to the District Health Officer, Municipal Board, or Local Licensing Authority by the 10th of the following month. The testing will cover physical, chemical and microbiological parameters as per BIS standards for drinking water.

The PHED, Sivasagar has been tasked with facilitating timely testing services and maintaining a centralized record of all reports. Non-compliance with the order will invite legal action under the Public Health Act, the Food Safety and Standards Act, and other applicable laws, the directive stated.

