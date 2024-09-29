Sivasagar Bar Association Elects New Executive Committee for Two-Year Term

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The executive committee of the Sivasagar Bar Association, which has seen the presence of many prominent advocates, has been elected for the upcoming two-year term. From the general secretary to the executive members, all positions were filled through the election process. According to information received from the Sivasagar Bar Association sources, 37 advocates contested for various posts in the election held on Thursday.

As per the constitution of the Sivasagar Bar Association, Lohit Prakash Dutta was nominated as president, and Girish Neog and Bikash Dey as vice-presidents, while elections were held for other positions. Out of the 476 eligible voters in the bar association, 392 cast their votes. For the position of general secretary, three advocates contested, and Bidyut Gogoi was re-elected for a second term after securing the highest number of votes.

For the position of joint secretary, Bishnu Sharma and Anjal Bharali were elected. After a fierce competition, Ranjit Saikia won the position of assistant secretary.

In the elections for executive members, Azim Ahmed, Srimanta Gogoi, Dhrubajyoti Borgohain, Dhiraj Dutta, Ujjal Sharma, Karabi Kalita, Biju Sharma, Dipanjal Duwori, Chandan Phukan, Prakash Jyoti Saikia, Ranjit Dutta, Sikharani Dutta, Bhaskar Jyoti Neog, Ashish Konwar and Gayatri Borbaruah were elected. The newly-formed committee, which will serve for two years, has raised high hopes among the advocates for its success.

