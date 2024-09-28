Awareness programme on Mission Basundhara 3.0 organized in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Tezpur: An awareness meeting with regards to Mission Basundhara 3.0 was organized on Friday by the Sonitpur district administration under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, ACS in the conference hall-II, DC’s Office, Sonitpur. The daylong awareness meeting was organized for the basic orientation of Mouzadars, Land Record Supervisors, Land Record Assistants, representatives of Public Facilitation Centres and Common Service Centres, Gaon Pradhans under Sonitpur district regarding the primary services and clauses of Mission Basundhara 3.0. Opening the meeting, Additional District Commissioner (Revenue) Garga Mohan Das, ACS provided a glance about the status of the district in Mission Basundhara 2.0 and the way forward for Mission Basundhara 3.0.

Addressing the attendees, District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, ACS, first acknowledged the work done by the revenue department in the first two editions of the Mission. He urged the circle officers present to take proactive role and initiative in extensive study of the new clauses and changes that are incorporated for Mission Basundhara 3.0 and to facilitate its dissemination and proper understanding among all the concerned revenue staff. He emphasized the need of clear and proper communication with the public when an application is rejected. He added that majority of the land related conflicts or issues can be solved if the public is made to clearly understand the reason of rejection of an application. The District Commissioner reiterated the need for updated records of lands as per rules and notifications issued from time to time by the government. A brief about the Escalation Matrix in RTPS services and E-CHITTHA was also discussed in today’s meeting. DC Bharali further opined that the steps of digitization of land records and services, RTPS et al is nothing short of a revolution in public services delivery sector.

This was followed by presentations by Circle Officers and Circle Officers (Attached) of the district on various facets of Mission Basundhara 3.0. District Consultant, ILRMS also attended today’s meeting as a resource person.

Also Read: Assam: District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting held in Cachar

Also Watch: