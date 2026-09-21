Sivasagar Begins Month-Long Housing Census Drive, Urges Full Public Cooperation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar district administration has commenced the House Listing and Housing Census under Census 2027, with the exercise scheduled from September 18 to October 17, 2026.

The exercise was deferred in Sivasagar and Charaideo due to the devastating floods in July. The first phase was conducted across Assam from August 17 to September 15.

In Sivasagar, 1,398 government employees have been deployed as enumerators, while 245 officials will serve as supervisors. Enumerators will visit households, collect prescribed details and upload the information through a designated mobile application.

Census 2027 is being conducted entirely through a digital platform for the first time. The administration said census data would remain confidential and help the government formulate future development and welfare programmes.

Residents have been urged to cooperate with enumerators and provide accurate and complete household information. Assistance is available through the toll-free helpline 1855. Rural residents may also approach their respective Circle Officer’s offices, while those in municipal areas can contact their municipal offices.

The administration appealed to citizens to participate actively in the exercise, stressing that accurate data would support future development planning.

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