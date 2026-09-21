Sivasagar Chemists & Druggists Association marks Zubeen Divas with free health camp for 200 patients

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: On the eve of Zubeen Divas, the Sivasagar Chemists & Druggists Association organized a day-long free medical health check-up camp at Khanamukh Srimanta Sankardev Krishti Kala Kendra, located on the border of Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, on Saturday.

Before the camp, members of the Sivasagar Chemists & Druggists Association, along with the gathering, paid rich tribute to legendary musician Zubeen Garg. The programme began with the lighting of a lamp before a portrait of Zubeen Garg by Nityananda Arandhara, a retired teacher of Bhagamukh Technical High School.

The function was anchored by social worker Chandra Kamal Hazarika and was attended by Robin Hazarika, retired headmaster of Khanamukh High School; senior journalist Rajib Dutta; Chandra Sekhar Sarma and Parason Borthakur, president and secretary, respectively, of the Sivasagar Chemists & Druggists Association; joint secretary Mukul Gogoi; Rajib Baruah of R B Drug Distributors; Bijoy Sarma; Ashok Gattani; and Ripul Bharali of Maa Drugs, among others.

Dr Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa (dermatologist), Dr Tazim Ahmed and Sabir Islam, both medicine specialists, were present at the camp. As many as 200 patients underwent health check-ups and were provided with free medicines. Moreover, free blood tests were also conducted.

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