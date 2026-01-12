Sivasagar: Congress holds press meet in Demow opposing MGNREGA renaming

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Sivasagar District Congress Committee strongly opposed and protested the Central Government’s decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB GRAM-G). In this regard, a press meet was organised at the Demow Press Club on Saturday, where Ajay Kumar Gogoi, president of the Sivasagar District Congress Committee, addressed the media.

Ajay Kumar Gogoi criticized the BJP government and said that it is attempting to implement the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB GRAM-G) by eliminating MGNREGA. He stated that the MGNREGA scheme ensured 100 days of employment for labourers and was funded by the Central Government.

He alleged that under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, labourers would be deprived of 100 days of guaranteed employment. He further said that the Central Government would decide how work would be carried out in different states and alleged that there is an attempt to make the gaon sabha the implementing agency.

