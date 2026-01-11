Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launches ‘Raijor Padulit Raijor Congress’ outreach campaign

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday formally launched the ‘Raijor Padulit Raijor Congress’ campaign in Guwahati under the initiative of the Pradesh Congress Election Manifesto Committee.

The two-day programme in the state capital began with extensive interactions and consultations with representatives of various organizations. According to a statement issued by the Pradesh Congress, Election Manifesto Committee Chairman Pradyut Bordoloi, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur, and former MP Abdul Khaleque held detailed discussions with organizational representatives at Kahua Bon Resort, seeking inputs and suggestions for the party’s manifesto.

Opposing the move of the Modi-led NDA government to amend the MGNREGA Act—named after the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi—and introduce a new law in the name of “VB-G RAM G”, the Congress party has launched the “Save MGNREGA Movement” across the country, including Assam, starting today.

As part of the movement, on the very first day, Congress leaders exposed the anti-labour policies of the BJP government through press conferences held at district headquarters across Assam, including Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideu, Hailakandi, Darrang, Baksa and others. District Congress Committee presidents along with senior leaders participated in these press conferences.

Congress leaders further announced that the party will continue its protest across the country until the VB-G RAM G Act is withdrawn and the MGNREGA Act is reinstated. Notably, this protest programme will continue nationwide till October 2.

In Assam too, dharnas will be held at development block offices on January 12; awareness campaigns will be conducted at the panchayat level along with distribution of pamphlets and posters on January 17; and on January 30, Martyrs’ Day—the day of Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom—a day-long statewide dharna will be organized across Assam.

Also Read: APCC alleges BJP-Election Commission of India nexus in Assam