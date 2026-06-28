Sivasagar DC Conducts Extensive Inspection of Civil Hospitals, Orders Boost to Cleanliness and Facilities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav conducted an extensive inspection of the Sivasagar Civil Hospital at Joysagar to assess its overall functioning and healthcare services.

During the visit, the District Commissioner reviewed various aspects of the hospital’s operations, including its administrative functioning, overall management, attendance of doctors and healthcare personnel, infrastructure, availability and utilization of diagnostic equipment, quality and efficiency of patient care, cleanliness and sanitation of the hospital premises, and the condition of essential electrical facilities such as lights and ceiling fans.

Expressing the need for maintaining a hygienic and patient-friendly environment, Yadav directed the Additional District Commissioner (Health) and the hospital’s Superintendent to take prompt measures to further improve sanitation, cleanliness and essential amenities, including electrical infrastructure.

The District Commissioner also interacted with patients undergoing treatment in different wards and departments to obtain first-hand feedback on the healthcare services being provided. The inspection was attended by Additional District Commissioner (Health) Rananmay Bhardwaj, Superintendent of Sivasagar Civil Hospital Dr Sadhan Bora, alongwith doctors and departmental officials.

Later in the day, the District Commissioner, accompanied by Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain, visited the Ligiripukhuri Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital to inspect the progress of its under-construction hospital building. During the inspection, Yadav reviewed the status of the ongoing construction work and instructed the concerned officials to expedite the project while ensuring strict adherence to quality standards so that the building can be completed at the earliest.

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