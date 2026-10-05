Sivasagar DC Evaluates Services at Sakhi One Stop Centre for Women in Distress

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav on Sunday visited the Sakhi: One Stop Centre at Joysagar to review the support services available to women in distress and assess the functioning of the centre.

During the visit, Yadav interacted with the Centre Administrator and case workers and reviewed the centre's service delivery mechanism. He also examined the 181 Women Helpline portal and took stock of its functioning and the services provided to women through the platform.

Yadav also interacted with residents of the One Stop Centre and enquired about the facilities and support being provided to them.

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