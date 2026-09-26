Sivasagar DC reviews delayed investment projects under Advantage Assam 2.0

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SIVASAGAR: With a view to strengthening Assam's industrial sector, facilitating investment and encouraging the financial empowerment of entrepreneurs, a review meeting with investors whose proposed projects under the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative are yet to make expected progress was held at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the Sivasagar District Commissioner's office on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, focused on identifying the factors responsible for delays in setting up or expanding industrial ventures in the district.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner interacted directly with 38 investors whose projects have been lagging behind and took detailed feedback on the difficulties they were facing. The issues raised included land-related matters, such as land reclassification, difficulties in securing bank loans and other financial constraints, besides various other challenges affecting implementation.

The District Commissioner directed the concerned departmental authorities to ensure better inter-departmental coordination and take prompt steps to resolve the issues hampering the establishment and expansion of the projects.

He also advised officials of the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC) and other concerned departments to visit the industrial areas, assess the overall situation on the ground and identify the factors causing delays so that appropriate remedial measures could be taken at the earliest.

Sivasagar District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das, DICC In-charge General Manager Mrinal Das, Lead Bank Manager Joydeep Choudhury, officials of various concerned departments and the investor-entrepreneurs attended the meeting.

Also Read: CM Sarma Reviews Progress of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment Proposals