CM Sarma Reviews Progress of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment Proposals

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today reviewed the progress and implementation status of investment proposals committed during Advantage Assam 2.0. He took stock of the progress of investments across key sectors, including cement, power and renewable energy, and the status of projects being undertaken by various leading companies.

The Chief Minister held detailed discussions with functionaires of the companies concerned to understand the challenges and bottlenecks, if any, affecting the timely execution of their projects.

Taking note of the issues raised by the companies, the Chief Minister directed the departments concerned to take prompt and coordinated remedial measures to resolve the bottlenecks and facilitate the expeditious implementation of the committed investments. He stressed the need for continuous engagement between the Government and investors so that legitimate issues affecting project execution are addressed in a time-bound manner. He also called for coordinated approach to facilitate fast tracking the investment proposals.

The Chief Minister also directed the PWD (Roads) to ensure the construction and improvement of good-quality road connectivity leading to project sites, wherever required, so that inadequate infrastructure does not impede the progress of industrial and investment projects.

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