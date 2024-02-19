Assam: Four arrested with counterfeit notes in Gauripur, Dhubri

DHUBRI: Gauripur police of the Dhubri district and the CRPF, in a joint operation, arrested four persons allegedly involved in running a fake currency racket and recovering Rs 4,500 from their possession on Sunday.

Based on specific inputs, the police and CRPF, in a search operation in a car coming towards Gauripur town on NH 17, recovered the fake currency along with a Wagnor car bearing no. AS16G 9680, four mobile handsets, and printing materials, including colour, used in the process of printing fake currency.

A police officer said that the fake currency concealed in the milk packet was a sample to show the fake currency racketeers active in Gauripur and get an order for supplying the fake notes.

The arrested persons were identified as Jabed Ali of Bagaribari, Abul Kalam Azad of Goalpara, Baharul Ali of Basugaon, and Hussain Ali of Dhaligaon in the Chirang district.

The four arrested are currently being interrogated at Gauripur police station as they are suspected to be involved in a bigger network, a source further said.

