United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) announces four candidates in second list for Assam Assembly polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), on Wednesday evening, announced the names of 4 candidates in its 2nd list for the Assembly elections 2026. The General Secretary of the UPPL, Raju Kr Narzary, announced the names of the candidates, which included 3 from outside BTC.

The candidates are Rakesh Brahma for 42 No. Baksa (ST), Nityananda Basumatary for 72 No. Gahpur, Baburam Basumatary for 66 No. Borsola, and Manaj Basumatary for 28 No. Boko-Chaygaon (ST).

Talking to the mediapersons, Narzary said that the people of the region witnessed violence and bloodshed in the last five decades, lost faith in each other, and safety and security were at risk, but that after the UPPL had come to power in the BTC, peace and brotherhood were re-established among all sections of people.

He also said that UPPL's target was to field candidates in 27 constituencies, including 15 in BTC and 12 outside BTC.

Also Read: United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) announces first list of 7 candidates for Assembly election