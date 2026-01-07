Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha’s midterm session concludes at Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha’s midterm session was held in the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building, Demow, on January 4 and 5. On January 5, the final day of the programme, a cultural procession was taken out from the Demow Public Playground, which was inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Demow constituency.

An open session was organized, which was inaugurated by Dr Bhim Kanta Barua, Retired Professor of Assamese Department, Dibrugarh University, and presided over by Jugesh Kishore Phukan, President of Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha. Ghana Kanta Gogoi, President of the reception committee, gave the welcome speech, while Dr Jyotirekha Hazarika, Secretary of Central Office, Chandrakanta Handique Bhawan, Jorhat, Assam, was present as a keynote speaker in the session. Juga Gogoi and Premo Gogoi were present as distinguished guests.

A book titled ‘Adarshika’ edited by Ditimoni Dutta was released by Dr Krishna Jyoti Handique, Principal of Demow College. Several awards were also presented in the programme, after which the session came to a conclusion.

Also Read: Sivasagar district Xahitya Xabha’s midterm session begins at Demow