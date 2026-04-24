Sivasagar Event Urges Youth to Preserve Bhupen Hazarika's Musical Legacy

SIVASAGAR — The 36th Basanta Utsav organised by Dikhowporia Sammilita Yuva Sangha in Sivasagar on Wednesday was dedicated entirely to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika — a tribute that also served as a call to action for the next generation of Assamese cultural stewards.

The event was held at the statue site of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Khemka Joydayal Matri Seva Sadan near Dolmukh Chariali in the heart of Sivasagar town.

A Responsibility for the Next Generation

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, noted academician and Sibsagar Press Club president Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta said the burden of preserving Assam's cultural legacy now rests firmly with younger and future generations.

He spoke of the need to protect the originality and uniqueness of the works of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, the Bihu tradition, and other legendary artists — emphasising that these are not just artistic traditions but the living identity of the Assamese people.

The organizers said the decision to dedicate this year's programme to Dr Bhupen Hazarika was also inspired by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent public appeal to preserve Assamese culture.

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