Sivasagar floods: Disabled woman rescued, shifted to safety

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Disaster often tests the strength of our infrastructure, but even more so, it reveals the true depth of our collective empathy.

As monsoon floodwaters tore through Bihubar Santak in Sivasagar, the rapidly rising rivers didn't just submerge fields and roads-they threatened the lives of those least able to flee. Among them was Jeiba Begum, a woman living with a disability. As the water invaded her home, leaving her homeless and stranded without a safe haven, her situation turned critical in a matter of hours.

In the chaos of an emergency, vulnerable individuals can easily be overlooked. But community vigilance made all the difference. Refusing to leave her behind, a thoughtful neighbour immediately reached out to the Sivasagar district administration, reporting Jeiba's urgent distress.

What followed was a swift, coordinated act of public service and care. Recognising the extreme risk to her safety, the team at the One Stop Centre (OSC), Sivasagar of the Social Welfare Department, sprang into action. Navigating difficult conditions, the OSC team successfully rescued Jeiba, prioritising her comfort, safety, and dignity at every step of the evacuation.

Jeiba was safely transitioned to Kaumudalay NGO, where she is receiving proper medical attention, nourishment, and emotional support.

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