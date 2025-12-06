Sivasagar gears up for Swahid Divas observance on December 10

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: To pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement, the State Government will organize the central observance of Swahid Divas on December 10 at the newly-constructed Swahid Smarak Kshetra in West Boragaon, Guwahati. Alongside the central programme, the day will also be observed across all district headquarters and co-districts on the same date.

In preparation for the district-level observance, a review meeting was held on Thursday at the Sukafa Conference Hall of District Commissioner’s Office, Sivasagar, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Aayush Garg. The meeting focused on the arrangements for the upcoming Swahid Divas, including overall management, coordination, participation of local artistes, and involvement of the general public.

The district-level programme will be organized at Boarding Field, Sivasagar, where 10,000 participants will form a human chain and collectively perform the song titled ‘Swahid Pranamo Tomak.’ In the co-district-level programmes at Demow and Nazira, around 4,000 participants each will perform the same rendition.

The district administration will also invite the family members of the martyrs to participate in the event. Additionally, arrangements have been made to broadcast the live telecast of the central programme held in Guwahati at both district and co-district venues.

Also Read: Assam: Jamuguri AASU organizes Swahid Divas