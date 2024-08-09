Sivasagar Head Post Office Launches 'Dak Choupal' Campaign to Promote Postal Schemes

GAURISAGAR: Along with the rest of the country, the Sivasagar Head Post Office organized a campaign titled ‘Dak Choupal’ to create awareness among the customers about various schemes of the postal department at Sivasagar DRDA conference hall. The scheme is being implemented by the postal department for the betterment of the people. The meeting discussed Indian Postal Life Insurance, Rural Postal Life Insurance, Post Office Payment Bank, Savings Accounts, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Mahila Samriddhi Yojana passport and others schemes etc.

The campaign will continue for 100 days at 5,000 locations across the country which began from July 15. The meeting was anchored by Neelakshi Misra while Biswajit Neog offered vote of thanks to all.

