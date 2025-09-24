Sivasagar immersed in grief as Assam bids adieu to its ‘Musical Icon’ Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The death of Zubeen Garg, the heartthrob of Assam and the ‘magician of melody,’ has plunged the entire state, including Sivasagar, into deep mourning. For the past five days, normal life in the historic town has remained sombre as thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the beloved artiste.

At Joy Dayal Khemka Matri Seva Sadan, near the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Dolmukh Chariali, an impressive makeshift shrine was erected, adorned with a large portrait of Zubeen Garg decorated with flowers. Throughout day and night, fans and people of all walks of life offered tributes with naam-prasanga, kirtan, and musical sessions. His popular songs were played on loudspeakers, filling the air with his voice.

Over the course of five days, thousands of people gathered at the venue to offer floral tributes and bid farewell to their cherished artiste. The event was organized by a team including Himanshu Neog, Nilom Kakoti, Prashanta Das, Sarat Hazarika, Achyut Chutia, Basanta Gogoi, Bishwa Bhuyan, Jyoti Kalita, Mayur Bora, Uddipta Duwara, Akram Hussain, Pranjal Pujari, among others.

On Tuesday, a giant screen was also set up at the venue, allowing the public to witness live footage of Zubeen Garg’s funeral procession and last rites. Thousands gathered once again, many sobbing uncontrollably as they watched the final journey of the music icon.

In addition, a group of young enthusiasts from Sivasagar—Jayanta Bez, Utpal Sharma, Debajit Duwara, Dipak Changmai, Nayan Gogoi and Parna created within a few hours a remarkable 12-foot-high cutout of Zubeen Garg. Installed by the Sivasagar Municipal Board near the statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the cutout was carried on a vehicle and set up with incense and lamps, enabling the masses to pay their last respects in a public space.

