Sivasagar Launches Mega Cleanliness Drive Along Jhanji–Mitong Stretch After Devastating Floods

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SIVASAGAR: In the aftermath of the recent devastating floods that affected large parts of Sivasagar district, a mega cleanliness drive was undertaken along the Jhanji-Mitong bridge stretch to clear flood-related waste and restore cleanliness in public spaces.

The drive was organised by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Sivasagar, and the Sivasagar district administration in collaboration with Jyoti NGO, with active participation from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Hatighuli, Charing, Morabazar, and Momai Tamuli Gram Panchayats.

The recent floods caused extensive disruption across the district, leaving behind accumulated waste, including plastic and other debris, in several affected areas. Against this backdrop, the cleanliness initiative assumed added significance as part of efforts to restore the environment and normalcy in flood-affected areas.

Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav also joined the cleanliness drive and participated in the field-level efforts, encouraging the community members and officials involved.

According to district administration sources, around 500 kgs of plastic waste was collected during the drive and sent for recycling.

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