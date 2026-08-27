Sivasagar Medicine Dealers Launch Safe Drinking Water Drive Across Hospitals & Public Institutions

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Sivasagar District Medicine Dealers’ Association has undertaken a series of welfare initiatives to ensure access to safe and purified drinking water at various hospitals, health centres, and public service institutions.

As part of the initiative, the association has already installed Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purification systems at several hospitals and public service institutions. RO purification units have also been installed at Amguri Community Health Centre and Demow police station.

The initiative aims to provide safe and purified drinking water to patients, healthcare workers, police personnel, and members of the general public.

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