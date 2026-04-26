Sivasagar-Nazira BG Road: AASU sets deadline for repair, threatens agitation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar Regional Students' Union (AASU) has expressed strong resentment over the alleged negligence of the Public Works Department (PWD) in repairing and completing the badly damaged Bhuban Chandra Gogoi (BG) Road, which connects Sivasagar and Nazira.

The student body stated that the road is one of the most important communication links in the district, connecting Sivasagar town with Nazira and serving as a major route for ONGC vehicles, educational institutions, commercial establishments and several historical sites. However, it alleged that despite the road's importance, the PWD has failed to take timely and effective steps for its proper reconstruction.

AASU leaders said the organization had earlier staged protest programmes, including road blockades and had also submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner. Despite this, the department has allegedly failed to complete the construction work.

According to the union, the reconstruction work has progressed at a very slow pace since it began. Instead of completing the road in a planned manner, only scattered portions of the road and some roadside concrete drains have been constructed, leaving the main road in poor condition.

The organization further said that frequent minor and major accidents, along with severe traffic congestion, have become common due to the road's deteriorated state, which is unacceptable for the public.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Sivasagar Regional Students' Union president Manash Pratim Baruah and general secretary Monjit Hazarika demanded that the department take immediate steps to ensure smooth public transportation.

The union's adviser and general secretary of the All Sivasagar District Students' Union, Dipankar Saikia, strongly criticised the PWD for ignoring public interest and termed it unfortunate that such an important road passing through the heart of Sivasagar town remains in deplorable condition. He warned that the continued suffering of the people due to the poor state of the road would not be tolerated. The union demanded that the road be rebuilt soon using quality construction standards.

AASU also issued an ultimatum to the PWD, stating that if repair work is not undertaken within the next 20 days to make the road fit for traffic, the organization would be compelled to launch stronger agitation programmes, including a road blockade, in the interest of the public.

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