Sivasagar Pays Tribute to ‘Seuj Konwar’ Parag Chaliha on 27th Death Anniversary

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SIVASAGAR: The 27th death anniversary of noted educationist, intellectual, and social visionary Parag Chaliha, fondly known as Seuj Konwar, was observed with solemnity and reverence at the Chau-Lung Syukapha Indoor Stadium premises in Sivasagar on Sunday evening.

The programme was jointly organised by the Seuj Konwar Parag Chaliha Smriti Rakshya Samiti, Sivasagar Natya Samaj, and the Chau-Lung Syukapha Indoor Stadium Management Committee. The event commenced with the lighting of lamps before the statue of Parag Chaliha by his wife, and eminent educationist Dipali Chaliha.

A memorial meeting, conducted by Chaliha's younger son, Saurav Chaliha, paid tribute to the life and contributions of the distinguished personality. Speaking on the occasion, Saurav Chaliha described his father as a liberal, secular thinker who deeply loved his homeland and people.

Saurav Chaliha further remarked that Parag Chaliha was one of the principal architects of modern Sivasagar. He highlighted Chaliha's role in establishing the historic Sibsagar College to promote intellectual and academic development, constructing a modern theatre complex to foster cultural growth, and spearheading the construction of the state-of-the-art Chau-Lung Syukapha Indoor Stadium in memory of the first Ahom king to encourage sports development in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Sarat Hazarika, General Secretary of Axom Unnati Xabha, said that Parag Chaliha had envisioned Sibsagar College, established on the banks of the historic Joysagar Tank, as one of the leading centres of higher education in Upper Assam. He noted that Chaliha's dream has now become a reality with the institution gaining recognition as an independent rural university.

Several distinguished personalities, including social workers Gauri Bhagawati, Meena Sharma, and Sumesh Deka, shared their experiences and memories of Parag Chaliha during the meeting.

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