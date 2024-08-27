Sivasagar Police Conducts Foot Patrols to Maintain Peace; Summons Issued to Local Leaders Amid Protests

SIVASAGAR: In a proactive measure to maintain peace and law and order, the Sivasagar district police, led by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav and Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Subhrajyoti Bora, conducted foot patrolling and area domination exercises across various sensitive locations within the district on Monday.

According to an official statement released via social media, the Sivasagar Police undertook these activities to ensure the safety and security of the residents. The patrolling operations are part of the ongoing efforts by the Sivasagar police to strengthen their presence in areas that have been identified as potentially vulnerable.

This initiative comes amid efforts to build public confidence and deter any unlawful activities within the district.

Earlier, summons have been issued to leaders of various organizations, warning that any protests or inflammatory statements could lead to arrests and fines. Among those summoned are Shrinkhal Chaliha, administrative secretary of Bir Lachit Sena; Chitu Baruah, president of Jatiya Sangrami Sena; Parashjyoti Das, general secretary of Scheduled Caste Students’ Union; Bhaskar Borgohain, central general secretary of ATASU, Basanta Gogoi, president of ATASU; Bishnu Saikia, secretary of Asomiya Yuba Mancha; Jintu Mech, president of Asom Chatra Yuba Sanmilan, along with a total of 27 leaders of various organizations.

The organizations have expressed strong opposition for the bond signing. They claimed that the summons were issued solely due to protests against the outside traders.

