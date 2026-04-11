Assam News

Sivasagar Ranks 2nd in Assam HSLC 2026 With 84.08% Pass Rate

Sivasagar district secured second place in Assam's HSLC 2026 results with an 84.08% pass rate, up from 81.24% last year, as 7,337 of 8,726 students cleared the exam.
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SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar district has secured the second position in Assam in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 84.08% — an improvement over last year's figure of 81.24%.

The results were declared on Friday by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Results by the Numbers

A total of 8,726 students appeared for the HSLC examination from 32 examination centres across the district.

Of those, 7,337 candidates successfully passed. The breakdown by division is as follows:

  • First Division: 3,006 students

  • Second Division: 3,539 students

  • Third Division: 792 students

The district's pass percentage has risen by nearly 3 percentage points compared to the 81.24% recorded in the previous year's HSLC examination — a steady upward trend that reflects improving academic outcomes across the district.

Sivasagar trails only Dima Hasao, which topped the state with a pass percentage of 88.23%, while Dibrugarh came in third at 78.46%.

Also Read: ASSEB to Introduce HSLC Grading System from Next Year

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HSLC results

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